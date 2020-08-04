Powerful explosion occurred in port of Beirut

Lebanese sources reported that a powerful explosion went off in the port of Beirut on Tuesday, RT Arabic reported.

According to Al Mayadeen, the explosion happened in the port of Beirut, and based on initial reports the incident is not a terrorist act.

Ambulances rushed to the scene of the blast and dozens of injured people were taken to hospitals, Al Mayadeen reported.

Al Jazeera also quoted Lebanese sources and noted that preliminary information indicated that the explosion had taken place in an incendiary depot in the port of Beirut.

