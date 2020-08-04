'Sharmahd' arrest sign of authority of intelligence community

Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb praised the clever and authoritative action of the Ministry of Intelligence in arresting the leader of the 'Thunder' terrorist group, calling it a sign of the authority and strength of the intelligence community of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the importance of coordination and synergy of the intelligence community in protecting the lasting security of the country, he said, "We all strive to create comprehensive security for the people and country."

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Saturday that its forces have inflicted a major blow to a terrorist group based in the US. The forces have reportedly arrested the head of a terrorist group named “Thunder” in the US.

Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US. He was responsible for 2008 blast in Seyyed al-Shohada Mosque in Shiraz which left 14 people martyred and 215 other injured. The terrorist group had also planned to carry out several large-scale operations in recent years which have been foiled including, bombing Sivand Dam in Shiraz, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, and Tehran Book Fair.

