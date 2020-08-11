Iran's Intelligence Min. arrests five spy teams

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and round-the-clock efforts of Intelligence Ministry’s forces a number of five spies pertinent to the foreign intelligence services were identified and arrested following the consecutive strikes hit to the intelligence services of the domineering system.

Using complicated and diversified intelligence methods, foreign intelligence forces in cooperation with intelligence services of CIA (US Central Intelligence Agency), Israeli Intelligence Service (MOSSAD) and intelligence services of some European countries pertinent to the recent intelligence files were seeking to spy on Iran’s nuclear, political, economic, military and infrastructural projects with the aim of sabotaging infrastructures and projects, exacerbating cruel sanctions and preventing access of Islamic Republic of Iran to world’s most modern technologies as well as creating challenges in relations of Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries.

Malicious moves taken by foreign intelligence services failed with the vigilance and thorough knowledge of unknown forces of Imam Zaman (MGHHR), affiliated to the Ministry of Intelligence, he emphasized.

While warning to all deceived individuals, traitors and overt and covert enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized, “in line with safeguarding national security of the country, intelligence services of foreign countries are not safe from thorough knowledge of unknown soldiers of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry and we assure the noble nation of Islamic Iran that Intelligence Ministry will confront any conspiracy of the hostile enemies decisively.”

