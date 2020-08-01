Enemies cannot believe Sharmahd arrested inside Iran

Minister of Intelligence Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Alavi made the remarks on Saturday afternoon, adding that Jamshid Sharmahd was seeking to prove himself by carrying out various operations and about 27 terrorist acts, committed by him and his group, were thwarted by the ministry’s forces.

Among the monarchist currents, most of which prove themselves with statements and slogans, the monarchist current of Jamshid Sharmahd was almost one of the sole currents that was very violent, seeking to prove itself with committing terrorist operations, intelligence minister highlighted.

They committed heinous crimes in Seyyed al-Shohada Hosseiniyah in Shiraz and in Vesal Rahpooyan TV Program, which led to the mass martyrdom of our fellow countrymen and wounding of other citizens.

"As heavily backed by Zionist regime and the United States, some still do not believe he was arrested in the Islamic Republic of Iran, rather, they imagine that he (Sharmahd) is abroad. God willing, they will know about everything in the near future."

Alavi stated the Intelligence Ministry’s forces have inflicted a major blow to a terrorist group based in the US.

Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US.

He was responsible for 2008 blast in Seyyed al-Shohada Mosque in Shiraz which left 14 people martyred and 215 other injured.

The terrorist group had also planned to carry out several large-scale operations in recent years which have been foiled including, bombing Sivand Dam in Shiraz, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, and Tehran Book Fair.

MA/4988558