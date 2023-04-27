Iran not to ask permission from anyone in combating terrorism

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not ask for permission from anyone in the path of confronting terrorism and executing justice against terrorists, and it believes that the interventionist and authoritarian statements of some German officials regarding the verdict issued in an Iranian court against a terrorist, is a clear example of supporting terrorism and interference in Iran's internal affairs, and of course, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate such interference, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson stressed.

Kan'ani's remarks come after Germany’s officials made interventionist remarks regarding the death sentence handed down to a terrorist ringleader, Jamshid Sharmahd.

"It is expected from those who claim to fight terrorism, (that) if they do not cooperate with Iran to execute justice for terrorists, at least they do not seek to reward child-killing terrorists with their behavior and actions," Kan'ani underlined.

Saying that taking such positions is not only an attempt to prevent justice but will actually encourage terrorists and promote terrorism all over the world, the senior Iranian diplomat called on German authorities to immediately put an end to the actions that encourage terrorists and promotes the sinister phenomenon of terrorism.

The Iranian nation expects the German government to talk about its actions in the past fifteen years to execute justice against a criminal (Sharmahd) who in just one of his crimes assassinated a large number of people, including two children and teenagers (Alireza; 11 and Erfan; 5) in Shiraz bombing incident, he added.

Considering the attempts to block the path of justice against child-killing terrorists to be one of the prominent examples of human rights violations, Kan'ani stressed, "Human rights violators cannot claim (to defend) human rights."

Kan'ani also advised the German government to adhere to the principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect, and avoiding emotional behavior.

The Iranian Judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Wednesday that Jamshid Sharmahd’s death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court after the top court had found “no reason or evidence” to reverse the ruling for the terrorist ringleader.

In February, the Judiciary sentenced Iranian citizen Sharmahd, who also holds German citizenship, to death on charges of "corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic.

Sharmahd, a US resident, was the ringleader of the Tondar (Thunder) terrorist outfit. He was accused of planning a series of attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Fars Province, which killed 14 people and wounded hundreds.

Sharmahd and his Tondar group, were also behind a 2010 terrorist bombing at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in the Iranian capital, which left several people injured.

The 67-year-old was also accused of working with US intelligence and spying on Iran's ballistic missile program.

