US expulsion from region one of Iran’s definite strategies

Speaking during a ceremony held to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the chairman of the Intelligence Organization of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Taeb praised the nation and the establishment for the achievements made in the country after the revolution.

Explaining the enemy's strategic defeats against the Iranian nation, Taeb added that the enemy's plots and designs are apparent to the intelligent services of Iran. He also said that the Americans sought to neutralize the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but the power and might of the great nation of Iran overcame their calculations.

The IRGC intelligence service head, meanwhile, added that the Iranian people and the authorities all agree that the United States is untrustworthy.

Taeb pointed to the US assassination of the top Iranian commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companions in Iraq early last year and said that the expulsion of the United States from the region is one of the definite strategies of the Resistance Front in the region led by Iran.

He stressed that the United States, the Zionist regime, and their tyrants are afraid of harsh revenge for the assassinations by the members of the Resistance Front, saying that the fear of revenge will haunt them forever.

The intelligence official added the Americans will no longer be happy in this region, warning the US-backed regimes in the region that they must also learn from the fate that awaits the American terrorist forces and not expose themselves further to the revolutionary wrath of the Muslim nations.

The head of the IRGC's Intelligence Organization also noted that the world is watching the disgraceful decline of the United States, saying that the US power in all aspects is in decline.

He also said that the Iranian nation is preparing itself for the post-American era and its own growing role.

He also hailed people's role in maintaining the country's security saying that people's role in intelligence has repelled the threats so far. He added that "with the support of this base, God willing we will expand our intelligence control over the enemy and close the way for their infiltration."

He hailed the preparedness of all intelligence apparatuses of the Islamic Republic to tackle the threats as well.

“The Establishment's intelligence apparatus has been vigilant in dealing with infiltrating networks and elements, and has cooperated well with regional and international mobile services to ensure internal and regional security,” the senior intelligence official further noted.

