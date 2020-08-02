Intelligence min. dismisses speculations on Sharmahd's arrest

The Ministry of Intelligence, in a statement on Sunday, dismissed the claims of some media outlets about the arrest of the ringleader of the terrorist group dubbed “Tondar” in Tajikistan.

It reiterated that any official information will be published through the Public Relations Department of the ministry.

The Ministry announced on Saturday arresting Sharmahd and notified that he had directed "armed operations and acts of sabotage" inside Iran from the US in the past.

According to the statement, the group had planned carrying out several high-profile and potentially hugely-deadly attacks across the Islamic Republic but was frustrated in the attempts after intricate intelligence operations targeting the outfit. These included blowing up of Sivand Damn in Shiraz, detonating cyanide-laden bombs at Tehran International Book Fair, and carrying out explosions during mass gatherings at the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

