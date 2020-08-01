US must be held accountable for harboring terrorists

Mousavi appreciates the efforts made by the forces of the Ministry of Intelligence in arresting the head of a terrorist group and noted that the US regime claims to support Iranian people while it has been harboring known terrorists that were responsible for several terrorist operations in Iran.

He went on to say that the US must be held accountable for the crimes all of these US-based terrorist groups have committed against Iranian people.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Saturday that its forces have dismantled a US-based terrorist group.

The forces have reportedly arrested the head of a terrorist group named “Thunder” in the US.

Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US.

