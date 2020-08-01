Iran dismantles US-based terrorist group

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Saturday that its forces have inflicted a major blow to a terrorist group based in the US.

The forces have reportedly arrested the head of a terrorist group named “Thunder” in the US.

Following sophisticated intelligence operations, the forces arrested Jamshid Sharmahd who led his terrorist operations from the US.

He was responsible for 2008 blast in Seyyed al-Shohada Mosque in Shiraz which left 14 people martyred and 215 other injured.

The terrorist group had also planned to carry out several large-scale operations in recent years which have been foiled including, bombing Sivand Dam in Shiraz, Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, and Tehran Book Fair.

