US oil contract violates Syrian national sovereignty

Mousavi noted on Tuesday that US oil contract with a Kurdish group in Syria violates international regulations and Syria's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The signing of this agreement by the US as an illegal occupying force on Syrian soil has no legal validity and is another step taken by this country to plunder Syria's natural resources,” he added.

The US has recently signed an agreement with a Kurdish militia group in Syria seemingly to upgrade oil fields in the northeastern part of the country. Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the move and referred to it as plundering Syria’s oil under the supervision and support of the US government.

FA/4991143