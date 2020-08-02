Govt. to set up work group to remove production barriers

Speaking in a Cabinet’s meeting on Sunday evening, Rouhani said that his administration welcomes guidelines instructed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and decides to set up a special Working Group for the removal of barriers facing domestic production.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to Leader of the Islamic Revolution on throwing his weight behind the activities of the government and added, “the government welcomes unsparing support of Leader from its activities and for this purpose, it (government) will launch a special Working Group for the removal of production barriers.”

In this session, the Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi expounded a comprehensive report on the arrest of the head of a terrorist group named “Thunder”.

Rouhani thanked the vigilance and courage of the Intelligence Ministry’s forces for arresting ringleader of the terrorist group Jamshid Sharmahd.

Among the monarchist currents, most of which prove themselves with statements and slogans, the monarchist current of Jamshid Sharmahd was almost one of the sole currents that was very violent, seeking to prove itself with committing terrorist operations, intelligence minister highlighted.

Alavi stated the Intelligence Ministry’s forces have inflicted a major blow to a terrorist group based in the US.

MA/ 4989460