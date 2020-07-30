  1. Politics
Jul 30, 2020, 1:30 PM

Vaezi:

JCPOA not to continue without lifting Iran arms embargo

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that lifting Iran's arms embargo is one of the JCPOA's most important commitments, stressing that JCPOA will not continue without lifting it.

In a late Wednesday tweet, Vaezi wrote, "The recent measures by US officials to impose their will on members of the Security Council violate not only the most basic rules of the international community, but also insult the independence of their vote and political will."

"Lifting Iran's arms embargo is one of the JCPOA's most important commitments," he added, stressing, "JCPOA will not continue without lifting Iran's arms embargo."

"4+1 is responsible for maintaining JCPOA," he added.

ZZ/4986676

News Code 161650

