Iran to chair a council at UN Human Settlements Program

Despite US efforts to pressure the UN not to select the Islamic Republic as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Human Settlements Program, Iran pursued diplomatic talks in this regard which led to the support of other countries and the condemnation of the US unilateral action.

The US finally withdrew from its positions and the Islamic Republic was selected as the chairman of the Council from 2020 to 2021.

Human Settlements Program is one of the executive divisions of the UN which works on issues related to the challenges of human settlement as well as sustainable urban development.

