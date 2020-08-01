MP urges govt. not to be shaken if arms embargo extended

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sat., Mojtaba Zonnour added, “government of the Islamic Republic of Iran should announce what measures it will take in case Iran’s arms embargo is extended at UN Security Council.”

In response to a question that what measures the government should take for the prevention of extension of Iran’s arms embargo, he stated, “if Iran’s arms embargo is extended in UNSC, it must show perseverance and endurance against enemies and the government should not deal with the issue from a position of hesitation and weakness.”

He further pointed out that the government should not deal with the issue from the position of weakness, rather, it should stand firmly against audacity and deviation that the enemy wants to create seriously.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnour emphasized, “the government must put extensive diplomacy on its agenda against extension of arms embargo and raise the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and invalidity of demands of other sides in the world seriously.”

The government should activate its political diplomacy in this field and also influence members of the UN Security Council as well as other decision-making countries on this issue, he reiterated.

When enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran examine the benefit and cost which will be inflicted on themselves, they will certainly not dare to make such as an attack, so that the government should put this issue into serious consideration, Zonnour emphasized.

