Jul 30, 2020, 12:00 PM

Iranian delegation arrive in Kiev to discuss Flight 752

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation arrived in Kiev on early Thursday to discuss Flight 752, the Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in January 2020.

An Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand arrived in Ukrainian capital, Kiev on Thursday morning to negotiate with the Ukrainian authorities over the Flight 752 incident.

During the meetings, Iranian delegation will discuss with Ukrainian officials the various technical and legal aspects of the incident.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

