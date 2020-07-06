Ukrainian experts to participate in decoding PS752 black box

“A couple of days ago we received from the French authorities their consent to accept two of our experts who will participate in the process as members of the technical investigation group,” Yenin told Ukraine 24 TV channel, according to Unian.

He also said that Tehran has promised to send the black box to France on July 20.

With 167 passengers and nine crew members on board, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed outside Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8, moments after takeoff.

Iranian authorities acknowledged that the plane had been downed due to human error at a time when Iran's air defenses were on high alert due to increased hostile American aerial activity in the aftermath of Iran's missile strike on an Iraqi military base, which houses US-led coalition forces in the Arab country.

The missile strike came after terrorist American forces assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with his companions, outside Baghdad International Airport on direct order from US President Donald Trump.

In a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic welcomes any cooperation in the framework of international regulations to shed more light on the downed Ukrainian passenger plane, adding that the country will provide all necessary consular facilities in this regard.

