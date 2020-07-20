Ukraine hails Iran for handing over PS752 black box to France

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed on Sunday that the black boxes of Flight 752, the Ukrainian passenger plane that was mistakenly downed near Tehran in Jan., had arrived in Paris.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8.

The incident took the lives of all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

Among the victims of the PS752 flight, many were Iranian-Canadians, but there were also victims from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Tehran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of the shot down the plane.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said on June 28 that decoding the black box of the Ukrainian plane will begin on July 20, under the supervision of an Iranian team in France.

