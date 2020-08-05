Zarif hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart

In a phone talk on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed the results of the recent visit of the Iranian negotiating team to Kyiv to follow the process of investigating the crash of the PS752 airliner.

Both sides described the recent talk as positive and expressed hope that they can find a satisfactory solution for the case in the near future.

Zarif further emphasized Iran's readiness to pay compensation to the families and relatives of the victims of this incident.

Dmytro Kuleba also voiced Ukraine’s readiness to send a negotiating team to Tehran in October to continue the talks in this regard.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. Among the victims of the PS752 flight, many were Iranian-Canadians, but there were also victims from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

FA/IRN 83897966