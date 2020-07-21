Iran-French experts coop. to recover Ukrainian plane' 'FDR'

Iran’s embassy in Paris announced in a statement that the preliminary analysis of the recovered data of the Ukrainian plane’ black boxes begins today in the BEA laboratory in France.

Yesterday, a team of Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran began to decode the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane in a joint effort with the French side, noted the embassy.

On the first day of this joint technical cooperation, a delegation of Iranian experts and a group of French laboratory experts succeeded in recovering the FDR (flight data recording) section in the black boxes of this plane, it added.

On Friday, the black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane were transported to Paris by the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization to be decoded in the specialized laboratories of France.

According to the rules of the International Aviation Organization, related countries, including the United States of America as the manufacturer, Ukraine as the owner of this plane as well as Canada, Sweden, and Afghanistan whose citizens died in this incident, are invited to attend this operation.

Representatıves of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, along with a representative of the Tehran Military Court attend the operation.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. Among the victims of the PS752 flight, many were Iranian-Canadians, but there were also victims from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

