Iranian delegation to discuss Flight 752 compensation in Kiev

Speaking in a news conference in Warsaw, Dmytro Kuleba informed that an Iranian delegation is to make a trip to his country on Wednesday to hold Flight 752 compensation talks.

Kuleba added that he cannot disclose final numbers of the compensation and numbers will be the result of the consultations.

The Tehran-Kyiv flight was unintentionally shot down by an Iranian air defense unit shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The Iranian operator had mistaken the Boeing jetliner for a cruise missile.

The incident came as Iranian air defenses were at the highest level of alert following the country’s missile attacks against US bases in Iraq, which came in retaliation for Washington’s assassination of senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

