Iran opens first supermarket in Venezuela

Located on a land area as large as over 20,000 square meters, the store is selling more than 2,500 different types of Iranian-made products including foodstuffs, clothing, garments, cellulose products, detergents, plastic and disposable materials, various types of nuts as well as tractors.

The supermarket is founded with the aim of boosting the production and export of Iranian commodities.

Concurrent with the inauguration of this supermarket “Megasis”, Venezuelan merchants and traders have requested the Islamic Republic of Iran for supplying Iranian products including different types of construction materials, agricultural and mineral equipment, medicines and medical equipment, vehicles with fair and reasonable prices, tractors, faucet wares, etc.

Iranian Ambassador to Caracas and Chief Executive of ETKA Organization in the inaugural ceremony pointed to the amicable and friendly ties between the two countries as well as US hostile policies taken against the two countries of Iran and Venezuela and added, “inauguration of this store is a move to counter US policy of economic terrorism and support the Venezuelan nation at the time of heightened sanctions.”

For his part, deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela appreciated unflinching support of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Venezuelan government and nation and termed the launch of the Iranian store in Venezuela as a failure of US policy of economic sanctions imposed against the two countries.

