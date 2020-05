Defense min. congratulates Eid al-Fitr to counterparts in Islamic countries

He sent separate messages to defense ministers of Iraq, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, Indonesia, Algeria, Malaysia, Niger, Mali, Tanzania, Chad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Senegal, Tunisia, Mauritania, Yemen, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

The Iranian defense minister hoped for ever-increasing unity among Muslin countries.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki felicitated their counterparts in the Islamic countries on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr in separate messages.

HJ/IRN83799091