Sep 27, 2020, 11:08 AM

Rouhani felicitates Turkmenistan on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President felicitated the Turkmenistan Independence Day to his Turkmen counterpart in a message.

In a message on Sunday to the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Hassan Rouhani congratulated the event to the President and the Turkmen people.

"I congratulate Independence Day of Turkmenistan to you, the government, and the people," he said.

Having a common historical background, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, as two close neighbors, have enjoyed excellent relations since the independence of this country, Rouhani said and added, " I hope that the two countries will keep expanding bilateral ties in cultural, political, and economic fields."

Rouhani also wished his counterpart the health and success and the people of Turkmenistan prosperity.

