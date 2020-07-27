Zionist regime reports security incident in Shebaa farm

According to Al-Maydeen, residents of areas bordering Lebanon have been ordered to stay indoors.

All activities in open areas, including agricultural and tourism activities, are prohibited, the same report confirmed.

The use of cars for unnecessary purposes should be avoided, too.

Some reports say a Zionist regime's car has been hit in Chebaa Farms.

As Aljazeera reported, the Israeli regime has shot Kfarchouba in Lebanon for several times.

Being informed of the incidents in Chebaa Farms, Netanyahu has left the Cabinet meeting.

Zionist regime's Yedioth Ahronoth daily has reported some strikes in the north of Palestine.

Israeli regime State-owned free-to-air television channel KAN 11 reported that has made its promise since he does as he says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut off a Likud faction's meeting to leave for security consultations following the events on the border with Lebanon. "We are in a serious security event," the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Zionist regime says Hezbollah has attacked near Mount Dov along the border with Lebanon on Monday afternoon.

Large explosions were heard in the northern parts of the occupied lands and Israeli regime claimed its Air Force attacked aircraft were seen in the area as its force artillery cannons retaliated against targets in southern Lebanon.

Shebaa Farms, also spelled Sheba'a Farms is a small strip of disputed land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The territory is about 11 kilometers long and 2.5 kilometers wide.

