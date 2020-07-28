Lebanese President condemns Israel regime's aggression

"What happened yesterday in southern Lebanon is a threat to the stable atmosphere in the south of the country, especially since the UN Security Council will soon consider extending the mission of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFEL)," said Aoun in the meeting of Lebanon's Supreme Council of Defense.

On Monday, Israeli regime reported a serious security incident in occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon. It was claimed that Hezbollah forces intended to carry out an operation which was thwarted by the Zionist forces.

Immediately, Hezbollah issued a statement reacting to the developments in the occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon, denying all Israeli reports regarding the clashes or gunfire exchange with the Zionist Regime on Monday.

“Everything that the Zionist enemy claims about the neutralization of operation from the Lebanese lands is an attempt to achieve an imaginary and false victory. The Islamic Resistance emphasizes that no clashes or gunfire have taken place in today's developments,” the statement said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hatta has also condemned the Israeli regime’s violation of Lebanon's territories, saying Beirut will always stand against the Zionists’ violations.

ZZ/FNA13990507000539