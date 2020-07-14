  1. Video
Jul 14, 2020, 5:41 PM

VIDEO: Russian soldiers wounded in car bomb blast in Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – A number of Russian soldiers were injured by a car bomb explosion on the international road Aleppo-Lattakia (M4).

Anab Baladi correspondent in Idlib reported that the car exploded during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol, which resulted in confirmed injuries to Russian soldiers.

Turkish and Russian troops held their 20th joint patrol along the key M4 highway in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Turkey's Defense Ministry announced on July, 7.

“According to the Turkey-Russian Federation Agreement/Protocol; 20th TR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib, comprising the entire route between Trumbah and Ayn Al Havr, was conducted with the participation of land and air elements,” the ministry said in an official statement.

The M4 highway, also known as the Aleppo-Al Hasakah road, is about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey's southern border.

