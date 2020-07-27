  1. Politics
Jul 27, 2020, 8:49 PM

Hezbollah issues statement on border developments

Hezbollah issues statement on border developments

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) –Hezbollah issued a statement reacting to the developments in the occupied Shebaa farm in the southern part of Lebanon.

Hezbollah denied all Israeli reports regarding the clashes or gunfire exchange with the Zionist Regime on Monday.

“Everything that the Zionist enemy claims about the neutralization of operation from the Lebanese lands is an attempt to achieve an imaginary and false victory.

The Islamic Resistance emphasizes that no clashes or gunfire have taken place in today's developments,” the statement said.

“Our reaction to the martyrdom of Ali Kamel Mohsen in the outskirts of Damascus International Airport during the Zionist regime's airstrikes is imminent and Israel will be punished for its crimes," the statement added.

Hezbollah further said that it will respond to an artillery attack on the Lebanese village of Habbariyeh.

To be updated

FA/4984766

News Code 161529

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News