NAM urges Zionists' withdrawal from occupied Golan territory

In a statement published Friday after a virtual ministerial meeting, the NAM said its members “condemn all measures taken by Israel to change the legal, physical and demographic status of the Occupied Syrian Golan, and demand once again that Israel should abide by the United Nations Security Council resolution 497 (1981), and to withdraw fully from the Occupied Syrian Golan to the borders of 4 June 1967, in the implementation of Security Council resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973).”

In addition, the NAM reiterated that “a just, lasting solution to the question of Palestine in all its aspects must remain its priority and also a permanent responsibility of the United Nations until it is satisfactorily resolved in all aspects in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.”

The group of nations also reaffirmed the need to “respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, the sovereign equality, political independence and inviolability of international borders of other states,” and to refrain from intervention in other countries’ internal affairs.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in June 1967 after launching a preemptive air strike against Egyptian airfields and thereby starting the Six-Day War against a coalition of Arab states including Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. In 1981, Tel Aviv formally annexed the territory, but the decision was not recognized by the Security Council, including the US, despite its alliance with Israel. In December 1981, the Security Council unanimously declared that Israel’s move was "null and void". Behind the scenes, however, the Reagan administration did not press Israel to rescind its decision, and in January 1982 Washington and its allies vetoed a second resolution calling on the international community to take action to put pressure on Israel.

The Trump administration formally recognized Israeli "sovereignty" over the Golan Heights in March 2019.

Trump’s wish to annex Syria’s Golan Heights and Baytul-Moqaddas, Muslims’ capital, to the Zionist regime – these are regions that did not belong to the Zionists from the beginning – only stems from the passivity and degradation of the Arabs in the face of the Americans and the Zionists.

Syria has called on UNSC to force the Israeli occupation to stop its practices in the Syrian Golan and looting its resources including oil. Syria says the Israeli occupation’s measures in occupied Palestine and occupied Syrian Golan gravely violate the international law and Humanitarian International law to which some parties deal in a double standard policy and hypocrisy.

MNA/PR