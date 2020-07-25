Bangladesh eager to expand parliamentary coop. with Iran

In her message on Saturday, Razumkov congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker and said that her country is interested in broadening and enhancing parliamentary cooperation with the Iranian Parliament.

She expressed hope that relations between Bangladesh and Iran would develop further in the new era.

"I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Parliament speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran," she said.

"I hope that relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Bangladesh will be strengthened and parliamentary cooperation will further be expanded," she added.

