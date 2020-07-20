Ghalibaf, Indian ambassador meet in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides explored the ways of boosting bilateral ties between the two nations in different sectors.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Parliament ratified the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation (DTAA) and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion between Iran and India to help boost bilateral trades.

In February 2018, Iran and India signed the agreement with respect to taxes on income.

The Agreement is said to stimulate the flow of investment, technology and personnel from Iran to India and vice versa, and will prevent double taxation.

The Agreement will also provide for the exchange of information between the two contracting parties as per the latest international standards. It will improve transparency in tax matters and will help curb tax evasion and tax avoidance.

