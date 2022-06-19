Bangladesh envoy urges importing mining products from Iran

Bangladesh envoy made the remarks in a meeting with the officials of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture in North Khorasan province on Saturday.

Bangladesh's construction and textile sector are developing very fast, Gousal Azam Sarker said, adding that the areas need to supply raw materials and mining products, which the Iranian province enjoys the capacity to meet those demands.

The province also has a proper capacity for export in the mining, urea, and aluminium industries, he underlined.

He also said that the drug and herbal medicine industry in his country is developing while the North Khorasan province can meet his country's needs in that field as well.

The exchange of private sector investors between the two states can introduce capacities properly, he said, adding that joint cooperation should be carried out in that regard.

The Bangladeshi ambassador started his trip to the northeastern Iranian province on Saturday and in addition to meeting with the members of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture in the province, he will pay visits to the industrial and manufacturing units in that province.

