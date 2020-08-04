Iran determined to set up Parl. Friendship Group with Turkey

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop on Mon., Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed to the preparation of preliminaries for setting up Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Iranian Parliament and reiterated, “we are determined to establish Parliamentary Friendship Group with Turkey as soon as possible.”

In the talk, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop first congratulated Ghalibaf on Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) and expressed his hope that, under the auspicious of this feast, “we would witness the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the world.”

During the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Iran and Turkey have always been in full solidarity with each other and health ministers of the two countries are in constant contact to share their experiences in this field, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mustafa Sentop Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly pointed to the need to develop all-out ties between Iran and Turkey and added, “the two neighboring countries of Iran and Turkey share cultural commonalities, so that the two countries need to develop and enhance their relations at high levels.”

Turkish parliament speaker pointed to the cruel and unjust US sanctions and added, “we witness that US has expanded its cruel sanctions against some countries and Islamic Republic of Iran during the coronavirus global pandemic. Turkey is against these sanctions and has explained it in international communities.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, for his part, congratulated his Turkish counterpart on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Once Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group is launched, parliamentary cooperation between the two countries would be expanded and strengthened, Ghalibad stressed.

He pointed to the significance of development of economic exchanges between Iran and Turkey as well as removal of barriers caused by the coronavirus global pandemic and added, “coronavirus outbreak reduced economic exchanges between countries but trade and economic ties can be strengthened by fully observing health protocols.”

