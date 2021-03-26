Pres. Rouhani congratulates Bangladesh on National Day

In his separate messages on Fri., President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on the occasion of Bangladesh National Day and expressed hope that joint efforts of the two countries’ officials would lead to significant steps to improve relations in all aspects.

In these messages, President Rouhani also expressed hope that friendly relations and constructive cooperation between the two countries will be further expanded under the auspices of interaction and empathy of officials of the two nations in various fields in line with securing interests of the two countries more than before.

