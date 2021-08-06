Iran, Bangladesh discuss bilateral relations

State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam, who has participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, conferred with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif in Tehran on Friday.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations between the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh in various political, economic and cultural arenas

While expressing his special thanks to the government of Bangladesh for dispatching a high-ranking delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Zarif hailed the eight-year cooperation of previous administration of Bangladesh with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of expanding and developing bilateral ties.

Turning to the special attention of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to expand relations with regional and neighboring countries, Zarif expressed his hoped that the amicable ties between the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh will be further expanded on issues of mutual interests.

Issues related to Rohingya refugees, cooperation in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) and direct flights between the two countries were the other topics discussed between the two sides.

MA/5275015