Iran-Russia coop. expected to be promoted: Ghalibaf

He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Ghalibaf termed the level of political cooperation between Iran and Russia 'appropriate' and added, “the two countries of Iran and Russia have common opportunities that can be used for the benefit of the nations.”

While emphasizing the need for the complete realization of strategic cooperation between the two countries, he stated, “the two countries are expected to pay more attention to all aspects of relations including joint trade and economic opportunities.”

Iranian Parliament speaker assessed the cooperation between Iran and Russia in helping fight against terrorism in Syria “good and satisfactory” and added, “accordingly, a joint cooperation between the two countries can be strengthened in other fields using modeling the security cooperation.”

Chairman of the Russian Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, for his part, said that his visit to Iran that is being made while the coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated shows the importance of bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow. “The two countries of Iran and Russia can hold joint forums in political, energy, and economic fields with the cooperation of joint specialized parliamentary committees.”

As a matter of fact, Iranian and Russian parliaments can help compile national projects and bilateral strategic cooperation, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Slutsky emphasized the need to boost the level of bilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea and added, “joint cooperation with Iran has been highly emphasized by the Russian President.”

MA/4988302