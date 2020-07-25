Mahan airliner passengers can file lawsuit against US army

Speaking in an interview on state TV, Ali Bagheri Kani said that harassing any country’s plane is actually a violation of the principle of sovereignty and political independence of that country, underling “according to international law, not only violating international principles and rules but also threatening to violate the laws is considered a crime."

On this basis, it is the inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to pursue the attack against the flight safety of Iranian airliner and ensure protecting the lives of its passengers, he added.

Bagheri said that "All Iranian and non-Iranian passengers on Flight 1152 of Mahan Airliner can file a complaint against US Army commanders and prosecute for physical and spiritual damages resulting from the harassment of the US regime fighters.

According to Bagheri Iran can pursue this case in two ways.

“There is an international legal route through ICAO and subsequently the International Court of Justice and the other one is the domestic legal route, which according to the laws and regulations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the "Law on Combating Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts in the Region", the judiciary will pursue the claims of both Mahan Airline and Iranian and non-Iranian passenger flights," he said.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, when the incident happened.

