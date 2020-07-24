Harassment of an airliner, clear violation of intl. law: VP

In a reaction to the recent harassment an Iranian airliner by US fighter jets, she reiterated, “harassment of a passenger plane is a clear violation of inalienable rights and principles of the international law.”

The conduct of fighter jets in relation to Flight 1152 of Iran’s Mahan Airlines and harassing a passenger aircraft in the territory of a third country is a clear violation of aviation security, violation of the principle of freedom of flight of civilian aircraft and in violation of Article 3 and 44 treaties of the International Civil Aviation Convention, (Chicago Convention), related annexes and 1971 Montreal Convention, as well as violation of inalienable principles of international law, Joneydi emphasized.

She pointed out that explanations provided so far are unjustified and unconvincing, so the actions taken by these warplanes will result in international responsibility of their respective governments and the possibility of legal prosecution of the case in ICAO Council and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Two US warplanes have conducted dangerous and aggressive maneuvering closed to an Iranian airliner, putting lives of tens of civilian passengers on board in danger.

The incident took place on Thursday involving two warplanes and Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 that had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital.

The harassment didn’t stop the plane and it continued the path towards Beirut and landed safely in the Lebanese capital.

The IRIB News described the US aircraft’s maneuvering as a “provocative and dangerous” action that forced the Iranian passenger plane’s pilot to precipitously lower the altitude which has led to some injuries among several passengers.

