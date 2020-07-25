Beirut condemns US harassment of Mahan airliner

In an interview with Al-Ahed on Saturday, FM Hitti slammed harassment to any passenger airliner, underlining that such moves put people's lives in danger.

He added that any attempt to attack passenger aircrafts using warplanes is rejected.

"Lebanon adheres to standards and emphasizes its respect for protocols and international law," he said.

Also on Saturday, Lebanese health minister Hamd Hasan said that the Health Ministry of Lebanon will file a lawsuit in international institutions on behalf of Mahan flight passengers threatened by the US disgraceful attack.

He called it “a blatant attack” and saying that it would be only normal to file a complaint with international courts.

Hasan stressed that the Health Ministry of Lebanon will file a lawsuit in international institutions on behalf of all those who were both mentally and physically frightened by the US disgraceful attack.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut when the incident happened.

Iran reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time. “The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

