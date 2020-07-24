ICAO should protest US move in harassing Iranian airliner

Mohammad Eslami pointed to the harassment of two US warplanes for Iran’s Mahan airline flying over Syrian sky on Thu., which resulted in injury for several passengers of the flight and added, “Mahan plane was traveling on the international trade route and this US violation is a terrorist act that should be prosecuted in the international body.”

The international community should condemn this move taken by the United States against the Iranian airliner, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran will follow up the case against the United States through its representative in ICAO in next few hours.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said that the harassment is a clear violation to legal rights and against the safety of passengers and added, “according to ICAO rules, all countries have a duty to ensure the safety of flights in their own country, and this is a requirement for all countries.”

No fighter jet has the right to enter the commercial route of aircraft, he said, adding, “commercial and international flight routes are known and no warplane has the right to invade or enter the commercial route. Mahan Airlines has a flight license and its route is quite clear, so, there is nothing ambiguous on this flight and all issues related to this flight are clear.”

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which has led to several injuries among passengers.

