Lebanon health min. to pursue US harassment of Iran airliner

During a visit to the injuries of the US criminal threat to Mahan flight passengers at Rasool Azam hospital in Beirut, Dr. Hamd Hasan wished a speedy recovery for them and condemned the attack by two American fighter jets on an Iranian civilian plane flying over Beirut in Syria, calling it an act of "criminal intimidation".

He stressed that the Health Ministry of Lebanon will file a lawsuit in international institutions on behalf of all those who were both mentally and physically frightened by the US disgraceful attack.

“International criminal courts must take action over such attacks under international law and they should be responsible for protecting the lives of innocent passenger planes” the minister stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he announced that three of the injured in the airstrike have been released from the hospital, and one has undergone surgery and his treatment is continuing.

On Thursday night, US warplanes operating illegally in Syria conducted aggressive maneuvers dangerously close to an Iranian Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital, Beirut when the incident happened.

