Iran Judiciary to pursue US anti human right acts seriously

The deputy of international affairs of the Judicial System of Iran and secretary of High Council for Human rights recently called the aggressive harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US warplanes a serious threat to global aviation security, stressing that the lack of a serious response to such acts violates international peace and security.

Referring to the systematic arrogance of the US and clear violation of international rules and regulations, Bagheri stated that "The US terrorist attack on an Iranian airliner over Syria is a violation of aviation security, a violation of the freedom of flight of civilian aircraft, and a violation of the fundamental principles of international human rights."

Emphasizing that US Warplanes’ recent attack on an Iranian airliner is not the regime's first violation of the rights of the Iranian people, he explained that “The US drone missile attack on vehicles carrying Lenient General Soleimani in Baghdad in December 2019, the US warship missile attack on an Iranian passenger plane over the Persian Gulf in July 1988, and the interception and disturbance of the Iranian Aseman airliner in May 2017, indicate that the United States is used to violate freedom of flight and aviation security in terms of international rules and regulations."

Further, he continued to say that International authorities, especially those claiming to protect international peace and security, are facing a crucial test, as silence and inaction against the violation of human life rights will put the existence of these international organizations and institutions under question and also will make Americans more arrogant.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the Iranian judiciary would seriously use all its domestic legal capacity to pursue any anti-Human Rights and terrorist acts of the United States and its allies in the region.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s airspace on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which have led to several injuries among passengers.

