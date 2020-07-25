US reproves itself as threat to regional security, peace

As he wrote on an Instagram post, "US warplanes’ harassment of an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian sky has proved that the presence of occupying foreigners in the region is a serious threat to international peace and security."

He added that considering that Iran's 'hard revenge' in retaliation for the assassination of the IRGC Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani has not been taken from the US, Americans must await the consequences of their recent provocative measures.

"Zionists cannot sit in shadow, do provocative acts and say they have not interfered," he said.

On July 23, Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s airspace.

The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which have led to several injuries among passengers.

The harassment didn’t stop the plane and it continued the path towards Beirut and landed safely in the Lebanese capital.

The IRIB News described the US aircraft maneuvering as a “provocative and dangerous” action that forced the Iranian passenger plane’s pilot to precipitously lower the altitude which has led to some injuries among several passengers.

Harassing a passenger plane is a clear violation of the inalienable rights and principles of international law.

The conduct of fighter jets in relation to Flight 1152 of Iran’s Mahan Airlines and harassing a passenger aircraft in the territory of a third country is a clear violation of aviation security, violation of the principle of freedom of flight of civilian aircraft and in violation of Article 3 and 44 treaties of the International Civil Aviation Convention, (Chicago Convention), related annexes and 1971 Montreal Convention, as well as a violation of inalienable principles of international law.

The Iranian judicial authorities are to seriously use all legal capacity to pursue any US terrorist attack in violation of aviation security and principles of international human rights.

