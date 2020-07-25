Montazeri urges follow-up on US attack on Iranian airliner

In a letter to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday, Montazeri called for legal actions against the US attack on the Iranian passenger plane.

Two US warplanes put the lives of tens of Iranian and Lebanese civilians in danger after conducting dangerous maneuvering near Beirut-bound Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 on Syria’s air on Thursday night. The airliner’s pilot reportedly reduces flight altitude to avoid colliding with the warplanes which led to several injuries among passengers.

Iran immediately reacted to the incident, saying it will give a firm response in proper time.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran leaves no hostile action against the Iranian nation unanswered and will give a firm and appropriate response to any unwise measure when the time is ripe,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, hours after two US warplanes conducted dangerous maneuvering near Mahan Air’s Flight 1152.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also condemned the ‘lawlessness’ of the United States which ‘endangered’ lives of civilians on board the Iranian airliner.

