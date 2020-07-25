Iran, Azerbaijan emphasize developing transit coop.

In a meeting held through video conference, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that the two countries of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have a long history in the field of customs and trade cooperation.

Turning to the request of Azerbaijan for transiting live animal to Nakhichevan from Iranian land and territory, Mir-Ashrafi added, “with the cooperation made between customs officials and Ministry of Agriculture, it is scheduled to hold talk with customs officials of Republic of Azerbaijan with regards to the provision of health protocols within the next two weeks.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA president pointed to holding a joint border meeting between customs officials of the two countries in Bileh Savar and Yardimli border and added, “following the necessary visits made, the demarcation of new border in this region, that could help increase trade between the two countries, will be taken into consideration.”

While announcing readiness for the development of transit cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, he added, “we will make our utmost cooperation in this field and we are confident that, given the existence of actual and potential capacities in this field including North-South Corridor, this issue will benefit both countries.”

Safar Mehdiyev Chairman of State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the development of customs cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, senior customs officials of the two countries also discussed signing and sealing a trilateral transit Memorandum of Understanding between Iran, Russia, and Republic of Azerbaijan and expressed their readiness to increase customs and transit cooperation.

