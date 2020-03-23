Export of products to Iraq via Qasr-e Shirin hits about $1.8bn last year

Governor of Qasr-e Shirin Moradali Tatar made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and added, “in the same period, gray cements, cakes and biscuits, watermelons, dairy products, construction materials and fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to neighboring Iraq via Qasr-e Shirin’s borders, western Kermanshah province.”

Of total exports value, $1,458,864,048 and $334,300,546 worth of no-oil goods were exported to neighboring Iraq via Parviz Khan and Khosravi borders of the city respectively, the governor added.

Export of products to Iraq via Khosravi Border of the city showed a 46 and 28 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

With accounting for 54% of Iran’s total non-oil exports to neighboring Iraq, Parviz Khan Border plays an important role in booming national economy of the country, the governor of Qasre- Shirin emphasized.

MNA/IRN83723990