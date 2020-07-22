Foreign forces main source of insecurity in region: Ghalibaf

“We believe that as far as foreign forces are present, the region will not achieve stability and security. And we also believe that a powerful and advanced Iraq can become an important model for bilateral and regional ties,” Ghalibaf said in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Iranian lawmaker underlined the significance of the expansion of trade and economic ties and expressed content about the ever-increasing development of mutual ties despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He noted that Iran supported Iraq in the fight against terrorism and the ISIL adding that the Iranian nation will never stop following up the complaint case about the assassination of commanders Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the direct order of the US president.

Ghalibaf added that regional stability and security will only be ensured after the foreign forces leave the region.

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, said that Iraq will never forget Iran's supports and cooperation in cultural, security, and economic sectors.

He added that the two sides must not interfere in each other's issues and vowed that the Iraqi government will not let the country change into a security threat against Iran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

He has held talks with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and other senior Iranian officials.

