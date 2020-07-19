  1. Politics
Jul 19, 2020, 9:59 PM

Zarif meets with KGR head in Erbil

Zarif meets with KGR head in Erbil

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Head of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil on Sunday evening.

They held two rounds of talks, one accompanied by their delegations, and another behind closed doors.

The meetings were held upon Zarif’s arrival in Erbil after his visit to Baghdad earlier today.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon  Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih,  Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

MR/4978135

News Code 161184

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News