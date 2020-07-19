Zarif meets with KGR head in Erbil

They held two rounds of talks, one accompanied by their delegations, and another behind closed doors.

The meetings were held upon Zarif’s arrival in Erbil after his visit to Baghdad earlier today.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

