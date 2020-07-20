Iraq, Iran to file complaint about assassination of cmdrs.

In a staement on Monday, the Iraqi caoincil added that investigations have been commenced as of the first day of their assassination.

The investigations have been carried out based on Iraqi laws and in cooperation with Iran's embassy in Baghdad, it added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on July 19.

The two sides conferred on a host of issues, including the need to follow up on the assassination of top Iranian commander Major General Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis through legal channels.

Zarif also conferred on the pursuit of the assassination of the resistance leaders Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes with Falih Fayyadh, the chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi on the same day.

On June 29, Tehran's prosecutor, Al-Qasimehr said, “Iran’s Judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for a total of 36 individuals involved in the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, including political and military officials from the United States and other governments, and the international police have been notified in this regard.”

He described the charges as “murder” and “terrorist act” and added, “President Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.”

Iran’s former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companions were assassinated in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020 at the behest of the US President Donald Trump.

