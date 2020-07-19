Zarif meets with Iraqi parliament speaker

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and current developments in Iraq and the region.
Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.
Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.
