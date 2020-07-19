  1. Politics
Zarif meets with Iraqi parliament speaker

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohamed al-Halbousi on Sunday.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and current developments in Iraq and the region.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

