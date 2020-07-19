Iraq serious about implementing agreements with Iran: Zarif

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday about his meetings with Iraqi political leaders, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iraqi side has a serious will to implement the agreements with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran also has a serious will to implement these agreements because their benefit will be in the interest of both nations.

The formation of the new government and the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Tehran in the next two days is a good opportunity to advance and implement the previous decisions, including the agreements reached during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baghdad in March 2019, he added.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

ZZ/IRN83862075